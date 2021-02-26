SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- An Alabama murder suspect was captured in Connecticut on Thursday morning.
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and Waterbury police officers arrested 40-year-old John Robert Thomas III.
He was found at the Econo Lodge in Southington.
According to U.S. Marshals, Thomas is accused of shooting two people, one in the face and one in the chest, back on Feb. 18.
He left Alabama after the shooting.
The next day, the Opelika Police Department in Alabama issued an arrest warrant for Thomas, charging him with murder, attempted murder, and first-degree robbery.
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force worked with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force in Connecticut, and Waterbury police to track Thomas to the Southington area.
He was taken into custody and will be extradited back to Alabama.
