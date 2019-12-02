Alanis Morissette is coming to Hartford.

Alanis Morissette is coming to Hartford on June 27, 2020, according to Live Nation.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - You, you, you oughta know that Alanis Morissette is coming to Hartford.

The rock star is celebrating 20 years of her album "Jagged Little Pill."

She'll be performing at the Xfinity Theatre on June 27, 2020 with special guests Garbage and Liz Phair.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

They range in price from $29 to $126. Additional fees may apply.

According to Live Nation, dates, times and prices are subject to change.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

