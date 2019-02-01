COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are responding to a 2-alarm house fire in Coventry Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported in the 2000 block of Main Street (Route 31) around 3 p.m.
Route 31 is closed while crews work to put out the fire, according to Tolland County Dispatch.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.