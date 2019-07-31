MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A fire has destroyed the old Middlesex Pool and Tennis Club in Middletown Wednesday evening.
Middletown Fire Department confirms that the club is abandoned.
Officials said the fire is a 2-alarm fire with multiple aerial unites fighting it. It took crews about an hour to put out the fire.
There were some concerns about chemical and hazmat issues.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Services was out on the scene to monitor the situation.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
