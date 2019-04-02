MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Middletown Tuesday night.
The fire was reported at 279 Woodbury Circle, which are the Woodbury Apartments, around 8 p.m.
According to the South Fire District, no injuries were reported.
The fire chief said the fire started in a kitchen and spread to two other units.
Three apartments were affected by the fire.
Residents in those three apartments will be displaced.
No additional details were provided.
