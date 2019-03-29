TORRINGTON (WFSB) - Firefighters are responding to a large fire at the Woodland Hills Apartments in Torrington Friday night.
According to officials, the fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m.
Residents from apartments near the fire are being evacuated.
A third alarm was declared shortly thereafter requesting mutual aid from surrounding towns.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
WFSB has a crew on the way and will have updates as soon as they become available.
