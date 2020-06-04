NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Albertus Magnus College is the latest college in the state to announce its plan for the 2020 fall semester.
College officials said the campus will reopen, with face-to-face classes, open residence halls, and campus facilities.
Incoming first-year students will move into campus residence halls on Aug. 26 and 27. Returning students will move in on Aug. 28 and 29.
Fall classes will begin on Aug. 31 for the undergraduate program, and on Aug. 24 for programs offered through the Professional and Graduate Studies Division.
For undergraduates, face-to-face classes will continue through Nov. 20, at which time students will return home for Thanksgiving break. After that, students will complete courses remotely for the remainder of the fall semester.
To read the full plan, click here.
Summary of Key Dates:
August 24 -First Day of Classes for Division of Professional and Graduate Studies, Mod 1
August 26 and 27 - New Student Move-In Days (schedule of pre-assigned move-in date and times will follow)
August 28 and 29 - Returning Students Move-In Days (schedule of pre-assigned move-in date and times will follow)
August 28 – 30 - New Student Orientation and Technology Training Workshops
August 31 - First Day of Classes for the Traditional Undergraduate Fall Term
September 7 Labor Day: Note, traditional undergraduate classes in session and College is open (PGS classes will not be held, as scheduled)
October 12 Columbus Day: Note, traditional undergraduate classes in session and College is open (PGS classes will not be held, as scheduled)
November 20 - End of On-Campus Classes for Traditional Undergraduates (students will return home for remainder of fall semester)
November 23 – 27 Thanksgiving Break (PGS classes conducted as scheduled)
November 30 - Resumption of Fall Classes for Traditional Undergraduates (online Format)
December 10 - Last day of Fall Semester Classes (Mod 2 classes conducted as scheduled through December 17)
December 11 – 18 - Final Exams/Online Projects
December 19 - Winter Break Begins
January 11, 2021 - PGS Mod 3 Courses Begin
January 13, 2021 - Undergraduate Spring Semester Courses Begin
