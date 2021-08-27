NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - All week schools have been welcoming students back on campus, some for the first time over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Albertus Magnus College in New Haven said it is welcoming back a big class this semester.
It said the class will be its second largest in school history.
Students will be moving into their dorms Friday morning.
Two hundred thirty-seven new students are getting ready to kick off the school year at Albertus Magnus.
The past three years at the school have brought in the highest number of students.
While things are mostly back to normal at the school, there will be some changes in effect.
Every student at the college must be vaccinated.
Students and staff who haven’t gotten the shot or received an exemption will not be allowed on campus.
As for the college’s mask rules, it will be following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and City of New Haven.
That means masks are required inside college buildings, but not needed outside.
Students will start moving in on Friday at 9 a.m.
Classes start on Monday.
