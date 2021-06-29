NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Albertus Magnus College announced that all students, faculty, and staff who will be on campus in the fall must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
President Marc Camille said the decision was made based on input from the COVID-19 Workgroup and the latest federal and state guidance.
The college will be teaming up with Griffin Health to bring a mobile vaccination clinic to campus throughout the summer.
The mobile clinics will be parked at the Hubert Campus Center on the following dates:
- Wednesday, June 30 from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Wednesday, July 7 from 8 am to 1 pm
- Saturday, July 17 from 10 am to 2 pm
- Wednesday, July 21 from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Wednesday, July 28 from 8 am to 1 pm
- Saturday, August 7 from 10 am to 2 pm
Walk-ins are welcome and there are no appointments necessary. Anyone who is attending is asked to bring a health insurance card and photo ID, but it is not required.
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available at the clinics.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.