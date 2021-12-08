Man stuck by Metro North train in Milford

Metro-North train (WFSB file photo)

(WFSB) - Planning on hitting the rails this weekend? There's one particular item that you can't bring on board one specific train.

Metro North says in an effort to maintain order during the SantaCon event happening in New York this weekend, riders will not be allowed to bring alcohol on board any Metro North trains or while they're at any stations.

This temporary restriction goes into effect  Saturday at 4 a.m. and expires at noon on Sunday, December 12.

MTA officers will be on trains and patrolling the Grand Central terminal to enforce this policy.

Copyright 2021 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.