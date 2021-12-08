(WFSB) - Planning on hitting the rails this weekend? There's one particular item that you can't bring on board one specific train.
Metro North says in an effort to maintain order during the SantaCon event happening in New York this weekend, riders will not be allowed to bring alcohol on board any Metro North trains or while they're at any stations.
This temporary restriction goes into effect Saturday at 4 a.m. and expires at noon on Sunday, December 12.
MTA officers will be on trains and patrolling the Grand Central terminal to enforce this policy.
