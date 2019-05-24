(WFSB) - Bags of flour sold at Aldi locations across the northeast, including Connecticut, have been recalled.
The supermarket chain announced on Thursday the recall for the 5 pound bags of Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour.
Aldi said the flour potentially contains the presence of E. coli.
The product was sourced to an ADM Milling Co. production facility in Buffalo, NY, Aldi said.
It was distributed to Aldi stores in 11 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.
The UPC code on the bags involved in the recall is 041498130404.
Out of an abundance of caution, Aldi has recalled all best if used by dates and all lots of Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour products produced by ADM Milling Co. in Buffalo, N.Y. from store shelves in those states.
Customers should either discard the flour or return it to their local store for a full refund.
Anyone with additional questions can contact ADM Milling Co. Customer Service at 800-422-1688 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. central time.
More information about recalled products from Aldi can be found on its website here.
