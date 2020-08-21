DANBURY (WFSB) – A COVID-19 Alert has been issued by the Department of Public Health following an uptick in positive cases.
According to the Department of Public Health, the alert was issued after a significant increase in cases in the last two weeks, with much of the outbreak related to recent domestic and international travel.
Connecticut is requiring anyone traveling to the state from many other US states to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
According to Mayor Mark Boughton, the alert was issued following 44 new positive cases Friday, of the coronavirus.
Mayor Boughton is encouraging residents to limit their activity this coming weekend.
State of CT. Department of Public Health as declared a COVID-19 alert for the City of Danbury. Please limit your activities this weekend. More later. #Danbury https://t.co/ieHJiG0vQa— Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) August 21, 2020
"You have to do it. It’s the only way we can keep these numbers down as we wait for a vaccine and some other things to be done," Boughton said Friday. "The only thing I want to tell people is just because you don’t live in Danbury doesn’t mean you’re exempt from having a spread like this. People don’t abide by borders, states and of countries and of towns so you need to be vigilant."
The DPH said between August 2–20, Danbury recorded at least 178 new COVID-19 cases, a sharp increase over the previous two-week period when only 40 new cases were recorded.
“This is a serious outbreak in Danbury and we really need an all hands on deck approach. We need everyone in Danbury to take extreme precaution,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH. “We appreciate the partnership with municipal and health department leadership in Danbury, as well as health care providers that have testing sites available for members of the community. We are urging anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to get tested as soon as possible, stay home until your test results are known and stay at home for 10 days if you test positive.”
The Department of Public Health provided a list of testing sites in the city Friday for those wishing to be tested for the coronavirus.
The following below testing locations are available in Danbury:
AFC URGENT CARE
76C Newton Rd, Danbury, CT 06755
2 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810
100 Mill Plain Rd, Danbury, CT 06811
Hours: vary by location
Friday 8AM–8PM
Saturday 8AM–5PM
Sunday 8AM–5PM
Monday 8AM–8PM
Tuesday 8AM–8PM
Wednesday 8AM–8PM
Thursday 8AM–8PM
CVS
47 Lake Ave Ext, Danbury, CT 06811
DOCS URGENT CARE
1 Padanaram Rd, Danbury, CT 06811
6 Stony Hill Rd, Bethel, CT 06801
Hours:
Friday 9AM–6PM
Saturday 9AM–1PM
Sunday 9AM–1PM
Monday 9AM–6PM
Tuesday 9AM–6PM
Wednesday 9AM–6PM
Thursday 9AM–6PM
THE MINUTE CLINIC
7 Durant Ave, Bethel, CT 06801
Hours:
Friday 8:30AM–2PM, 3–7:30PM
Saturday 9AM–1PM, 1:30–5:30PM
Sunday 9AM–1PM, 1:30–4:30PM
Monday 8:30AM–2PM, 3–7:30PM
Tuesday 8:30AM–2PM, 3–7:30PM
Wednesday 8:30AM–2PM, 3–7:30PM
Thursday 8:30AM–2PM, 3–7:30PM
CONNECTICUT INSTITUTE FOR COMMUNITIES
120 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810
Monday: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Wednesday: 8:30 am to 10:30 am
Friday: 8:30 am to 10:30 am
Tuesday and Thursday: On Site testing
COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
8 Delay Street, Danbury, CT 06810
Hours:
Monday – Friday 9 am – 1 pm
Nuvance Medical Practices
By Appointment
August 22, 2020
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive, Danbury CT
10:00 am to 1:30 pm
For more information or any questions, reach out to the Danbury Health Department at 203-797-4625 or by email to healthdept@danbury-ct.gov
This is a developing story. Please check back as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.