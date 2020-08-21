The Department of Public Health is sounding the alarm after a spike in new coronavirus cases in our state.

DANBURY (WFSB) – A COVID-19 Alert has been issued by the Department of Public Health following an uptick in positive cases.

According to the Department of Public Health, the alert was issued after a significant increase in cases in the last two weeks, with much of the outbreak related to recent domestic and international travel.

Connecticut is requiring anyone traveling to the state from many other US states to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

According to Mayor Mark Boughton, the alert was issued following 44 new positive cases Friday, of the coronavirus.

Mayor Boughton is encouraging residents to limit their activity this coming weekend.

"You have to do it. It’s the only way we can keep these numbers down as we wait for a vaccine and some other things to be done," Boughton said Friday. "The only thing I want to tell people is just because you don’t live in Danbury doesn’t mean you’re exempt from having a spread like this. People don’t abide by borders, states and of countries and of towns so you need to be vigilant."

The DPH said between August 2–20, Danbury recorded at least 178 new COVID-19 cases, a sharp increase over the previous two-week period when only 40 new cases were recorded.

“This is a serious outbreak in Danbury and we really need an all hands on deck approach. We need everyone in Danbury to take extreme precaution,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH. “We appreciate the partnership with municipal and health department leadership in Danbury, as well as health care providers that have testing sites available for members of the community. We are urging anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to get tested as soon as possible, stay home until your test results are known and stay at home for 10 days if you test positive.”

The Department of Public Health provided a list of testing sites in the city Friday for those wishing to be tested for the coronavirus.

The following below testing locations are available in Danbury:

AFC URGENT CARE

76C Newton Rd, Danbury, CT 06755

2 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810

100 Mill Plain Rd, Danbury, CT 06811

Hours: vary by location

Friday 8AM–8PM

Saturday 8AM–5PM

Sunday 8AM–5PM

Monday 8AM–8PM

Tuesday 8AM–8PM

Wednesday 8AM–8PM

Thursday 8AM–8PM

CVS

47 Lake Ave Ext, Danbury, CT 06811

DOCS URGENT CARE

1 Padanaram Rd, Danbury, CT 06811

6 Stony Hill Rd, Bethel, CT 06801

Hours:

Friday 9AM–6PM

Saturday 9AM–1PM

Sunday 9AM–1PM

Monday 9AM–6PM

Tuesday 9AM–6PM

Wednesday 9AM–6PM

Thursday 9AM–6PM

THE MINUTE CLINIC

7 Durant Ave, Bethel, CT 06801

Hours:

Friday 8:30AM–2PM, 3–7:30PM

Saturday 9AM–1PM, 1:30–5:30PM

Sunday 9AM–1PM, 1:30–4:30PM

Monday 8:30AM–2PM, 3–7:30PM

Tuesday 8:30AM–2PM, 3–7:30PM

Wednesday 8:30AM–2PM, 3–7:30PM

Thursday 8:30AM–2PM, 3–7:30PM

CONNECTICUT INSTITUTE FOR COMMUNITIES

120 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810

Monday: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Wednesday: 8:30 am to 10:30 am

Friday: 8:30 am to 10:30 am

Tuesday and Thursday: On Site testing

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

8 Delay Street, Danbury, CT 06810

Hours:

Monday – Friday 9 am – 1 pm

Nuvance Medical Practices

By Appointment

August 22, 2020

Rogers Park Middle School

21 Memorial Drive, Danbury CT

10:00 am to 1:30 pm

For more information or any questions, reach out to the Danbury Health Department at 203-797-4625 or by email to healthdept@danbury-ct.gov

This is a developing story. Please check back as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.