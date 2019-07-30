EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- Blue/green algae has forced a popular swimming area in East Hampton to close.
On Tuesday, officials from the Chatham Health District said no swimming is allowed at Sears Park Beach on Lake Pocotopaug after the algae was detected.
Health officials said they are advising people who are using the lake in private swimming areas to be aware of what looks like “streaks of spilled paint on top of the water” or “green blobs floating just below the surface," as those could be signs of blooms in their area.
Lake Pocotopaug typically sees a bloom start in August, and it last a few weeks typically, but that is very variable and it can start earlier and run longer than that standard.
The health department doesn't have jurisdiction over the entire lake, therefore they only test the area at Sears Park.
The health district will re-test the water weekly and will reopen the beach once the levels drop.
