NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An All American Waste employee is expected to be okay after they were injured in an explosion Friday.
It happened around 3 p.m. on Wheeler Street.
City officials say a garbage truck was returning to the All American Waste facility when something aboard the truck exploded, causing the vehicle to go up in flames.
Firefighters immediately called for a second alarm, which requires mutual aid be brought to the scene.
One employee suffered non life threatening injuries when they tried putting the fire out.
City officials said the fire was contained to just the truck.
Investigators are looking into what sparked the explosion.
