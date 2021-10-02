(WFSB) - The CDC reports there are still two counties in the state with a high level of COVID-19 community spread.
Windham and New London counties are in the red, but data shows the rest of the state is not out of the woods yet, meaning the other six counties are still showing a substantial level of COVID-19 transmission.
The fight against COVID-19 is a long one as the CDC reports just over half of Americans are fully vaccinated.
In Connecticut, the number is much higher at seventy-nine percent.
Numbers show the state’s transmission levels are decreasing after the federal agency labeled the entire state as a COVID-19 hotspot in August.
A current map shows where the state now stands, with orange representing substantial spread. Red shows two counties remain in the high level.
"It’s definitely not good news," University of New Haven Professor Dr. Anthony Santella tells us.
The downgrade is far from a victory lap says Dr. Santella.
"Given where we are in October, there’s no reason why no one should be vaccinated. They’re free, they’re widely available, they’re safe and effective, and at least for Pfizer, there’s full FDA approval," Dr. Santella explained.
The professor of health administration and policy and university COVID-19 coordinator tells Eyewitness News each county is dealing with unique factors.
Windham County’s vaccination rate is at fifty-six percent, the lowest in the state.
In New London County, vaccination is higher at 69.5 percent.
While some counties’ rate trail New London’s, Ledge Light Health District shows a spike in cases are in New London and Groton.
On Facebook, it wrote it’s happy to see a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, but...
"It is imperative that we remain diligent in our mitigation strategies. We strongly advise everyone to continue to wear masks indoors in public settings, regardless of vaccination status."
While the COVID-19 hot spots are concerning, Dr. Santella says data changes constantly and the counties could reverse course, but he does worry if the vaccination rate stays stagnant.
"If we don’t increase our vaccination rates substantially, that we may have a darker times ahead of us," added Dr. Santella.
The takeaway, while we’re months into the vaccine rollout, the reason why we still have COVID-19 hot spots is because of what Dr. Santella calls “mediocre” vaccination rates.
Also, he says poor compliance with social distancing and masking are playing a role.
(4) comments
If you read and understand this article, you know that this is positive news. If you jump to the comments to spew some authentic frontiersman gibberish without understanding the short article you could not be bothered to read, you might a chicken.
WFSB should be sharing actual transmission numbers. Percentages are merely how many tests turn up positive, and depend *both* on how many positives there are and how many tests are being run. The only number that matters there is 10%. If your state is under 10% positivity rate, that means that you are doing enough testing to catch most or all of the cases.
If you ran 1000 tests and got 1 positive, or if you ran 10,000 tests and got 10 positive, you'd have the same positivity rate and 10x the number of actual infections.
There were 721 new positive results reported on Friday the 1st, 165 new cases on Thursday the 30th, and 450 new cases on Wednesday the 29th. We've recently been seeing daily numbers in the 500-700 range, which is an improvement over the height of the Delta wave... though I would not say that we're 'out of the woods' yet.
Shocking …
On the heels of a 6th mandate extension by the child king.
Setting the stage already for the 7th
Well done propaganda wfsb well done
Too bad you are supposed to be a news outlet
Someday maybe the liars will be held accountable
Till then …
Consider reading the article. Your statement makes no sense.
