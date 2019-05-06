NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A false alarm led to the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center in New Haven being evacuated on Monday afternoon.
The center is located on Columbus Avenue.
It all started after police said there was an attempted armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.
Police said it ended up being a pellet gun involved, but the gun was fired during the attempted robbery and projectile ends hit the window of a nurse's office at Clemente School.
A community alert was put out by police.
The health center is nearby, and a person inside the health center thought they heard it was an active shooter and called 911.
Police responded to the health center to conduct a sweep of the building, but nothing suspicious was found.
