(WFSB) – All Connecticut counties have reached the 'substantial’ level for community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

On Tuesday, Litchfield County was the final county in Connecticut to reach that level.

Last week, the CDC released new mask guidance, saying counties with “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission were advised to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The next day, New London and Hartford counties reached the ‘substantial’ threshold.

Thursday afternoon, New Haven was added to that category.

By Friday, Windham, Tolland and Fairfield counties were then identified as reaching the 'substantial’ level.

Middlesex County was added over the weekend.

See the CDC tracker by clicking here.

Over the weekend, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said it strongly recommends that all residents, regardless of their vaccination status or location, wear a mask indoors, however there is no statewide mask mandate.

“Given the rapid increases in cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut over the last 14 days due to the spread of the Delta variant, the Connecticut Department of Public Health is strongly recommending that ALL CONNECTICUT residents over aged two years, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, return to wearing masks when in indoor public spaces," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement on Sunday.

As of Tuesday, Lamont said he's leaving mask guidance up to businesses.

“Some are going to be incredibly strict, some of them are going to say vaccinations only, some are going to say masks only, some are going to be more casual,” Gov. Ned Lamont said on Tuesday.

It appears the majority of people are following the mask guidance, but not everyone, at least not yet.

There are people who are frustrated by the change in masks, but doctors said this is simply in response to the Delta variant, which has changed the approach in handling the pandemic.

Lamont said he is watching the metrics and CDC guidance in regards to any future mandates, but none are the table right now.