WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Later today, November 7, city officials in West Haven will do a recount of the city’s mayoral race. The city’s incumbent, Mayor Nancy Rossi, claimed victory with only 24 votes ahead of her opponent, Barry Cohen.
On election day, November 2, 14 bags of ballots were secured in a vault. That vault is now being opened for today’s recount. Rossi is confident nothing will change, but she admits that the criminal scandal with ties to the city hurt her. The investigation was made public last month when former democratic state representative and West Haven city employee, Michael DiMassa was arrested. DiMassa allegedly stole thousands from the city’s COVID relief money.
West Haven City Hall is busy this morning for the Mayoral race recount. Mayor Nancy Rossi and her challenger Republican Barry Cohen are here observing. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/CPGf8YJq30— Christian Colón (@ColonCJC) November 7, 2021
Last week another city employee, John Bernardo, was arrested for similar crimes.
Federal documents show both DiMassa and Bernardo created an investment group and fraudulently billed the city for consulting services that were not performed. More than $600,000 was paid out. Some of that money was used to gamble at Mohegan sun. Both DiMassa and Bernardo were arrested and are now out on bond.
Rossi has denied knowing what was happening in her administration.
The recount is scheduled for today, November 7, at 9 a.m. in city hall in West Haven.
