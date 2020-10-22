MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Montville Public Schools announced that all schools in the district will move to remote learning for two weeks.
The district said over the past week, there have been positive COVID-19 cases at Dr. Charles E. Murphy Elementary School, Oakdale Elementary School, Montville High School and the Palmer Building.
Superintendent Laure Pallin sent a letter to the school community on Thursday saying that all schools in the district will move to remote learning beginning on Friday, October 23 and the schools will reopen on November 9.
The district did not say how many positive COVID-19 cases there has been within the schools.
Pallin says that while the district is closed, students and families should continue to practice social distancing and are discouraging neighborhood trick-or-treating.
On Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont identified Montville at a ‘Red Alert’ town, which means they have been reported 15 cases per 100,000 residents.
RELATED: 19 cities and towns now under 'Red Alert' as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations rise
For more information from the district, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.