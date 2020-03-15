(WFSB) -- Governor Lamont announced Sunday that all public school districts in Connecticut will be closed for two weeks.
Lamont said the date may be extended if necessary.
As the coronavirus continues to cause concerns, local school districts and state colleges closed or are transitioned to online classes as a precaution.
Gov. Ned Lamont also announced that the state is waiving the 180-day requirement for school districts across the state amid the pandemic.
He also is signing off on an executive order that will eliminate events and activities that would have 250 people or more.
Below is a list of announcements that have been made as of Thursday, March 12.
Ansonia
Ansonia schools will have an early release on Friday, March 13 and will be closed through Friday, March 27.
Parents will be able to pick up learning packed on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.
Ashford
Ashford schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
Avon
All public schools closed March 16 through March 29.
Berlin
Berlin Public Schools will be closed for two weeks starting March 16.
Bethel
Bethel Public Schools will be closed on Friday, March 13. School officials were notified that an attendee at a national conference, which several Bethel High School students and staffed attended, tested positive for COVID-19. None of the students or staff are presenting symptoms.
Bloomfield
Public schools closed indefinitely starting March 16.
Bolton
Schools closed March 16 through March 27.
Archdiocese of Bridgeport
All diocesan/diocesan sponsored Catholic elementary and high schools will close for students effective March 13 and will tentatively reopen on March 30. Schools will begin implementing their distance learning instructional plan on Monday, March 16.
Bridgeport
Schools will be closed Friday, March 13 and all of next week. District will announce when schools will re-open at a later date.
Bristol
Beginning Friday, March 13, Bristol Public Schools will be closed for 11 days amid coronavirus concerns.
Colchester
Effective Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. Colchester Public Schools will be closed indefinitely and for a minimum of two weeks.
SAT tests scheduled for Saturday, march 14 have been canceled.
Cromwell
On Wednesday and Thursday, teachers will have a half day to work on a plan for distance learning.
Danbury
All schools closed until further notice starting Friday, March 13.
Darien
Public schools closed from March 12 to March 26.
Derby
Derby Public Schools will be closed effective Friday, March 13 through March 30.
East Hartford
East Hartford Public Schools will be closed Friday, March 13 through March 27.
East Lyme
East Lyme Public Schools will be closed effective Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. indefinitely, but hope to reopen after two weeks.
Ellington
Ellington Public Schools will be closed for at least two week beginning on Monday, March 16. The superintendent says the hope is that school will resume on Monday, March 30.
Enfield
Enfield Public Schools will be closed indefinitely effective Thursday, March 12.
Fairfield
All schools closed Friday, March 13 until further notice. Closure applies to all athletic events and practices, club meetings, and other student activities
Glastonbury
Glastonbury Public Schools will be closed for at least a two week period beginning Saturday, March 14
Greenwich
Greenwich Public Schools will be closed through next week starting Thursday, March 12. The district said they will continue to evaluate the circumstances and provide updates when available.
Griswold
High school music trip to Quebec is cancelled.
Hamden
Hamden Public Schools announced all schools will be closed indefinitely beginning Friday, March 13 and said parents should expect and extend closure. All school activities and adult education programs are also canceled.
Hartford
All Hartford Public Schools will be closed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns, effective Monday, March 16. City officials will reevaluate the closure after two weeks.
New London
New London Public Schools will be closed indefinitely, with a minimum two-week closure, beginning on Friday, March 13.
Litchfield
Litchfield schools will be closed for at least two weeks beginning Friday, March 13.
Lyme-Old Lyme
Lyme-Old Lyme schools will be closed until further notice, effective Friday, March 13. At a minimum, schools will be closed for the next two weeks.
Madison
Madison Public Schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16 until further notice.
Manchester
Manchester Public Schools will be closed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns effective Monday, March 16. School officials say they hope the closure will last two weeks.
Meriden
Meriden Public Schools will be closed March 13 until March 27.
Middletown
Keigwin Middle School will be closed Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 after a member of the school community may have come in contact with a person in Connecticut who tested positive for COVID-19.
Milford
Laurelton Hall closed through March 13 after the parent of a student was exposed to COVID-19 and is now symptomatic. The student is not symptomatic but is now self-quarantined.
Naugatuck
Beginning Friday, March 13 Naugatuck Public Schools will be closed until March 27. Although there are no cases of coronavirus in Naugatuck, they are taking precautionary measures. The graduation date of June 11 will not be affected.
New Britain
The Consolidated School District of New Britain will be closed March 16 for two weeks. Meal sites will be available for city students. The city will institute a 10 p.m. curfew for children under the age of 16.
New Canaan
New Canaan officials announced all schools will be closed for 14 days starting March 12. The third case of conornavirus was confirmed in New Canaan, but there was no word if any students came in contact with the patient.
New Haven
All schools will be closed Friday, March 13 and all of next week
Newington
Newington schools will be closed from Friday, March 13 until further notice
North Haven
All North Haven Public Schools are canceled starting March 13 for two weeks.
Norwich Free Academy
Classes at Norwich Free Academy are canceled for a minimum of two weeks effective Monday, March 16. Any activities scheduled this weekend have been canceled.
Old Saybrook
Musical cancelled for this weekend including all gatherings, assemblies and after school events
Field trips out of state or ones with more than 100 people are cancelled
Athletic events are being held without spectators
Plainville
Public schools closed from March 16 through March 27.
Plymouth
Public schools closed from March 16 through March 27.
Region 6 school district - Warren/Morris/Goshen
Region 6 schools will be closed for at least two weeks effective immediately
Region 10 school district - Burlington/Harwinton
Region 10 schools will be closed effective Friday, March 13 for two weeks in hopes of reopening on March 27 after a member of the professional community, who does not live in Burlington or Harwinton, was directed to self-quarantine for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Region 15 school district - Middlefield/Durham
Schools closed from March 16 through March 27.
Region 14 school district – Woodbury/Bethlehem
Closed March 11-15 and all schools will undergo a deep clean and will be disinfected
A student is a relative of one of the five confirmed coronavirus patients in our state – a woman in her 60’s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital and lives in Bethlehem.
That student and their family are not showing any symptoms.
All sports and plays are cancelled – essentially anything where more than 100 people will gather
This closure will be handled in the same manner as snow days with days being made up at the end of the year.
Total of 1,700 students impacted
Region 15 school district - Middlebury/Southbury
Schools will be closed from Friday, March 15 through Friday, March 27.
Region 16 school district - Prospect, Beacon Falls
Schools will be closed Monday March 16 through Friday March 27. They'll reopen on March 30.
Rocky Hill
Rocky Hill Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through at least Friday, March 27.
Seymour
Seymour Public Schools will be closing for two weeks, from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. The plan is for the district to reopen Monday, March 30.
Simsbury
Effective at the end of school on Friday, March 13, Simsbury Public Schools will be closed for two weeks.
South Windsor
South Windsor Schools will be closed for at least two weeks beginning Monday, March 16. The duration of the closure may be extended as information changes daily.
Southington
Schools will be closed effective Monday, March 16 and will reopen Monday, March 30
Junior prom has been postponed. New date is to be determined
All school concerts and drama productions postponed until May
Non-essential events such as PTO meetings, PTO activities, after-school clubs and extracurricular activities are cancelled until further notice
Schools will begin sending home with students maintenance of learning materials that have been prepared to date
Stratford
Wilcoxson Elementary School closed after learning a student was exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus. The test came back positive for the student. The school will be thorough cleaned.
All schools will be closed Friday March 13 until further notice, the district announced on Thursday.
Torrington
Schools will be closed starting Friday, March 13 through at least March 30
Trumbull
All Trumbull public and private schools are closed until further notice. Athletic events and practices are also included.
Vernon
Closed starting March 16 for two weeks.
Wallingford
All schools closed from Friday, March 13 - Friday March 27. This includes all before school, after school, sporting events/practices, and extracurricular activities
Waterbury
Waterbury Public Schools will be closed effective immediately through at least March 20. The Food Service Department will provide meals in a "grab and go" package for students to pick up breakfast and lunch beginning Monday, March 16.
West Hartford
School district closed starting Monday, March 16. Officials said they're hoping to resume to regular operations in two weeks.
No public events with over 100 people
SAT Testing scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been canceled.
Westport
Schools throughout the district will be closed until further notice following March 11's normal dismissal.
This includes all after school and evening activities.
School officials learned that a number of Westport parents and students were in contact with a person with a presumptive positive COVID-19 case.
Wethersfield
Wethersfield Public Schools will close beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
Wilton
Schools closed until further notice after being notified that one or more students have had direct contact with a potentially presumptive positive COVID-19 patient
Winchester
Winchester schools will be closed for two weeks beginning Friday, March 13.
Windham
Schools closed March 16 through March 27.
Woodstock
Woodstock Academy closed its campus and shifted to eLearning as of Monday, March 16. Officials said they will reevaluate the situation on a weekly basis.
Colleges and universities have also announced closures amid the coronavirus outbreak:
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system said all four state universities and all 12 community colleges will move to an online format from March 23. All campuses are closed to the general public at this time.
Albertus Magnus College
Extending spring break for an additional week to allow for continued deep cleaning and sanitizing
Classes resume March 23 online only through at least March 29
Asnuntuck Community College
Campus closing at 5 p.m. Thursday, remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.
Capital Community College
Campus closing at 10 p.m.; remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.
Central CT State University
As of Thursday morning, CCSU is closing immediately after a student had potential exposure to an individual who is being tested for COVID-19. All students, faculty and staff asked to leave campus until further notice.
Full announcement here.
Eastern CT State University
Moving all classes to an online-only format from Monday, March 23 through at least Sunday, April 5
Fairfield University
Moving all courses to online instruction from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29
Gateway Community College
Campus closed, classes canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking
Housatonic Community College
Campus closed; classes canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking
Manchester Community College
Campus closed; remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking
Middlesex Community College
Moving all courses to online beginning March 23.
Full announcement here.
Naugatuck Valley Community College
Following spring break, classes will be moved to an online-only format until at least Sunday, April 5.
Waterbury and Danbury campuses will be open for day-to-day functions, including the library, ACE and student services.
Norwalk Community College
Closed from March 10 through March 15 for deep cleaning and disinfecting
Full announcement here.
Quinebaug Valley Community College
Campus closing at 10 p.m. Thursday; remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.
Quinnipiac University
Will begin online delivery of classes on Wednesday March 18
Students will not return to campus until Sunday March 22
They say eliminating in-person classroom instruction is an important step to minimize potential pathways for community spread of coronavirus
Full announcement here.
Southern CT State University
Following spring break, classes will be moved to an online-only format until at least April 5
The university is closed for 5 days as of March 10 for cleaning
Read full announcement here.
Three Rivers Community College
Campus closing at 5pm; remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.
Tunxis Community College
Campus closed; classes canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking
Wesleyan University
Suspending in-person classes and campus activities. The University will continue to monitor the public health situation related to the novel strain of coronavirus.
Western CT State University
Classes canceled starting Friday, spring break, until April 4.
Students will take online classes only.
The campus in Danbury will be open to conduct business operations only.
Trinity College
Seven students self-quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus
Read full announcement here.
University of Connecticut
Planned events and gatherings that include more than 100 people will not be held
They will send out daily updates with all new coronavirus related messages
All students, faculty and staff need to register all international travel
Out of state travel on university business is suspended
Beginning Monday, March 23, the university will move to online course delivery for classes held at the Storrs campus, regional campuses and the School of Law until Monday, April 6
Full announcement here.
University of New Haven
Cancelled in person classes and exams for the rest of the week after it learned students were recently at an out of state conference where someone tested positive for the coronavirus.
All athletic events cancelled for the next two weeks.
Full announcement here.
University of Hartford
All classes canceled on Friday, March 13 and will resume March 30, online only
All students have been asked to leave campus by 5 p.m. on March 13
Effective March 12, the UConn Stamford campus building will be closed until further notice
Full announcement here.
University of St. Joseph's
Classes will not meet in face-to-face settings, except for labs and studio classes as of Sunday, March 15.
Faculty will determine the best mode to continue teaching and learning outside of the classroom.
USJ residential halls, dining services, offices, academic services, Pope Pius XII Library, computer labs, student lounges, and all campus facilities will remain open.
Yale University
The school will be moving to online classes for the rest of the spring semester, officials announced.
This comes after a member of the Yale community tested positive for coronavirus.
Ivy league presidents have canceled the upcoming ivy league men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The league’s regular-season champions, Princeton women and Yale men are the automatic qualifiers to the NCAA tournaments
Full announcement here.
This is insane,the Hartford Schools are closed but will be open for breakfast and lunch.Will they bus them in?Make them eat outside?
I'm shocked but gratified that UConn is exhibiting sanity.
Elementary schools should have to make up the days. Once they announced schools don't have to make up the days they all closed like wild fire.
If Lament didn't promise that the Teacher's Union would tear him apart.
