As the coronavirus continues to cause concerns, local school districts like New Haven and colleges like Central Connecticut State University are closing or are transitioning to online classes as a precaution.

(WFSB) -- Governor Lamont announced Sunday that all public school districts in Connecticut will be closed for two weeks.

Lamont said the date may be extended if necessary. 

As the coronavirus continues to cause concerns, local school districts and state colleges closed or are transitioned to online classes as a precaution.

Gov. Ned Lamont also announced that the state is waiving the 180-day requirement for school districts across the state amid the pandemic.

A list from the schools themselves can be found here.

He also is signing off on an executive order that will eliminate events and activities that would have 250 people or more.

Below is a list of announcements that have been made as of Thursday, March 12.

Ansonia 

Ansonia schools will have an early release on Friday, March 13 and will be closed through Friday, March 27. 

Parents will be able to pick up learning packed on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Ashford

Ashford schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. 

Avon

All public schools closed March 16 through March 29.

Berlin

Berlin Public Schools will be closed for two weeks starting March 16.

Bethel

Bethel Public Schools will be closed on Friday, March 13. School officials were notified that an attendee at a national conference, which several Bethel High School students and staffed attended, tested positive for COVID-19. None of the students or staff are presenting symptoms.

Bloomfield

Public schools closed indefinitely starting March 16.

Bolton

Schools closed March 16 through March 27.

Archdiocese of Bridgeport

All diocesan/diocesan sponsored Catholic elementary and high schools will close for students effective March 13 and will tentatively reopen on March 30. Schools will begin implementing their distance learning instructional plan on Monday, March 16.

Bridgeport

Schools will be closed Friday, March 13 and all of next week. District will announce when schools will re-open at a later date.

Bristol

Beginning Friday, March 13, Bristol Public Schools will be closed for 11 days amid coronavirus concerns. 

Colchester

Effective Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. Colchester Public Schools will be closed indefinitely and for a minimum of two weeks. 

SAT tests scheduled for Saturday, march 14 have been canceled. 

Cromwell

On Wednesday and Thursday, teachers will have a half day to work on a plan for distance learning.

Danbury

All schools closed until further notice starting Friday, March 13.

Darien

Public schools closed from March 12 to March 26.

Derby

Derby Public Schools will be closed effective Friday, March 13 through March 30.

East Hartford

East Hartford Public Schools will be closed Friday, March 13 through March 27. 

East Lyme

East Lyme Public Schools will be closed effective Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. indefinitely, but hope to reopen after two weeks. 

Ellington

Ellington Public Schools will be closed for at least two week beginning on Monday, March 16. The superintendent says the hope is that school will resume on Monday, March 30. 

Enfield

Enfield Public Schools will be closed indefinitely effective Thursday, March 12.

Fairfield

All schools closed Friday, March 13 until further notice. Closure applies to all athletic events and practices, club meetings, and other student activities

Glastonbury

Glastonbury Public Schools will be closed for at least a two week period beginning Saturday, March 14 

Greenwich

Greenwich Public Schools will be closed through next week starting Thursday, March 12. The district said they will continue to evaluate the circumstances and provide updates when available. 

Griswold

High school music trip to Quebec is cancelled.

Hamden

Hamden Public Schools announced all schools will be closed indefinitely beginning Friday, March 13 and said parents should expect and extend closure. All school activities and adult education programs are also canceled. 

Hartford

All Hartford Public Schools will be closed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns, effective Monday, March 16. City officials will reevaluate the closure after two weeks. 

New London

New London Public Schools will be closed indefinitely, with a minimum two-week closure, beginning on Friday, March 13. 

Litchfield

Litchfield schools will be closed for at least two weeks beginning Friday, March 13.

Lyme-Old Lyme

Lyme-Old Lyme schools will be closed until further notice, effective Friday, March 13. At a minimum, schools will be closed for the next two weeks. 

Madison

Madison Public Schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16 until further notice.

Manchester

Manchester Public Schools will be closed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns effective Monday, March 16. School officials say they hope the closure will last two weeks. 

Meriden 

Meriden Public Schools will be closed March 13 until March 27. 

Middletown 

Keigwin Middle School will be closed Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 after a member of the school community may have come in contact with a person in Connecticut who tested positive for COVID-19. 

Milford

Laurelton Hall closed through March 13 after the parent of a student was exposed to COVID-19 and is now symptomatic. The student is not symptomatic but is now self-quarantined. 

Naugatuck

Beginning Friday, March 13 Naugatuck Public Schools will be closed until March 27. Although there are no cases of coronavirus in Naugatuck, they are taking precautionary measures. The graduation date of June 11 will not be affected. 

New Britain

The Consolidated School District of New Britain will be closed March 16 for two weeks. Meal sites will be available for city students. The city will institute a 10 p.m. curfew for children under the age of 16.

New Canaan

New Canaan officials announced all schools will be closed for 14 days starting March 12. The third case of conornavirus was confirmed in New Canaan, but there was no word if any students came in contact with the patient. 

New Haven

All schools will be closed Friday, March 13 and all of next week

Newington

Newington schools will be closed from Friday, March 13 until further notice 

North Haven

All North Haven Public Schools are canceled starting March 13 for two weeks.

Norwich Free Academy

Classes at Norwich Free Academy are canceled for a minimum of two weeks effective Monday, March 16. Any activities scheduled this weekend have been canceled. 

Old Saybrook

Musical cancelled for this weekend including all gatherings, assemblies and after school events

Field trips out of state or ones with more than 100 people are cancelled

Athletic events are being held without spectators

Plainville

Public schools closed from March 16 through March 27.

Plymouth

Public schools closed from March 16 through March 27.

Region 6 school district - Warren/Morris/Goshen

Region 6 schools will be closed for at least two weeks effective immediately 

Region 10 school district - Burlington/Harwinton

Region 10 schools will be closed effective Friday, March 13 for two weeks in hopes of reopening on March 27 after a member of the professional community, who does not live in Burlington or Harwinton, was directed to self-quarantine for symptoms consistent with COVID-19. 

Region 15 school district - Middlefield/Durham

Schools closed from March 16 through March 27.

Region 14 school district – Woodbury/Bethlehem

Closed March 11-15 and all schools will undergo a deep clean and will be disinfected

A student is a relative of one of the five confirmed coronavirus patients in our state – a woman in her 60’s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital and lives in Bethlehem.

That student and their family are not showing any symptoms.

All sports and plays are cancelled – essentially anything where more than 100 people will gather

This closure will be handled in the same manner as snow days with days being made up at the end of the year.

Total of 1,700 students impacted

Region 15 school district - Middlebury/Southbury

Schools will be closed from Friday, March 15 through Friday, March 27.

Region 16 school district - Prospect, Beacon Falls

Schools will be closed Monday March 16 through Friday March 27. They'll reopen on March 30.

Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through at least Friday, March 27. 

Seymour

Seymour Public Schools will be closing for two weeks, from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. The plan is for the district to reopen Monday, March 30. 

Simsbury

Effective at the end of school on Friday, March 13, Simsbury Public Schools will be closed for two weeks. 

South Windsor

South Windsor Schools will be closed for at least two weeks beginning Monday, March 16. The duration of the closure may be extended as information changes daily. 

Southington

Schools will be closed effective Monday, March 16 and will reopen Monday, March 30

Junior prom has been postponed. New date is to be determined 

All school concerts and drama productions postponed until May

Non-essential events such as PTO meetings, PTO activities, after-school clubs and extracurricular activities are cancelled until further notice

Schools will begin sending home with students maintenance of learning materials that have been prepared to date

Stratford

Wilcoxson Elementary School closed after learning a student was exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus. The test came back positive for the student. The school will be thorough cleaned. 

All schools will be closed Friday March 13 until further notice, the district announced on Thursday.

Torrington

Schools will be closed starting Friday, March 13 through at least March 30

Trumbull 

All Trumbull public and private schools are closed until further notice. Athletic events and practices are also included.

Vernon

Closed starting March 16 for two weeks.

Wallingford

All schools closed from Friday, March 13 - Friday March 27. This includes all before school, after school, sporting events/practices, and extracurricular activities 

Waterbury

Waterbury Public Schools will be closed effective immediately through at least March 20. The Food Service Department will provide meals in a "grab and go" package for students to pick up breakfast and lunch beginning Monday, March 16. 

West Hartford

School district closed starting Monday, March 16. Officials said they're hoping to resume to regular operations in two weeks.

No public events with over 100 people

SAT Testing scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been canceled. 

Westport

Schools throughout the district will be closed until further notice following March 11's normal dismissal.

This includes all after school and evening activities.

School officials learned that a number of Westport parents and students were in contact with a person with a presumptive positive COVID-19 case.

Wethersfield 

Wethersfield Public Schools will close beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. 

Wilton

Schools closed until further notice after being notified that one or more students have had direct contact with a potentially presumptive positive COVID-19 patient

Winchester

Winchester schools will be closed for two weeks beginning Friday, March 13.

Windham

Schools closed March 16 through March 27.

Woodstock

Woodstock Academy closed its campus and shifted to eLearning as of Monday, March 16. Officials said they will reevaluate the situation on a weekly basis.

Colleges and universities have also announced closures amid the coronavirus outbreak:

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system said all four state universities and all 12 community colleges will move to an online format from March 23. All campuses are closed to the general public at this time.

Albertus Magnus College

Extending spring break for an additional week to allow for continued deep cleaning and sanitizing

Classes resume March 23 online only through at least March 29

Asnuntuck Community College

Campus closing at 5 p.m. Thursday, remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Capital Community College

Campus closing at 10 p.m.; remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Central CT State University

As of Thursday morning, CCSU is closing immediately after a student had potential exposure to an individual who is being tested for COVID-19. All students, faculty and staff asked to leave campus until further notice.

Full announcement here.

Eastern CT State University

Moving all classes to an online-only format from Monday, March 23 through at least Sunday, April 5

Fairfield University

Moving all courses to online instruction from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29

Gateway Community College

Campus closed, classes canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking

Housatonic Community College

Campus closed; classes canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking

Manchester Community College

Campus closed; remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking

Middlesex Community College

Moving all courses to online beginning March 23.

Full announcement here.

Naugatuck Valley Community College

Following spring break, classes will be moved to an online-only format until at least Sunday, April 5.

Waterbury and Danbury campuses will be open for day-to-day functions, including the library, ACE and student services.

Norwalk Community College

Closed from March 10 through March 15 for deep cleaning and disinfecting

Full announcement here.

Quinebaug Valley Community College

Campus closing at 10 p.m. Thursday; remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Quinnipiac University

Will begin online delivery of classes on Wednesday March 18

Students will not return to campus until Sunday March 22

They say eliminating in-person classroom instruction is an important step to minimize potential pathways for community spread of coronavirus

Full announcement here.

Southern CT State University

Following spring break, classes will be moved to an online-only format until at least April 5

The university is closed for 5 days as of March 10 for cleaning

Read full announcement here.

Three Rivers Community College

Campus closing at 5pm; remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Tunxis Community College

Campus closed; classes canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking

Wesleyan University

Suspending in-person classes and campus activities. The University will continue to monitor the public health situation related to the novel strain of coronavirus.

Western CT State University

Classes canceled starting Friday, spring break, until April 4.

Students will take online classes only.

The campus in Danbury will be open to conduct business operations only.

Trinity College

Seven students self-quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus

Read full announcement here.

University of Connecticut

Planned events and gatherings that include more than 100 people will not be held

They will send out daily updates with all new coronavirus related messages

All students, faculty and staff need to register all international travel

Out of state travel on university business is suspended

Beginning Monday, March 23, the university will move to online course delivery for classes held at the Storrs campus, regional campuses and the School of Law until Monday, April 6

Full announcement here.

University of New Haven

Cancelled in person classes and exams for the rest of the week after it learned students were recently at an out of state conference where someone tested positive for the coronavirus.

All athletic events cancelled for the next two weeks.

Full announcement here.

University of Hartford

All classes canceled on Friday, March 13 and will resume March 30, online only

All students have been asked to leave campus by 5 p.m. on March 13

Effective March 12, the UConn Stamford campus building will be closed until further notice

Full announcement here.

University of St. Joseph's

Classes will not meet in face-to-face settings, except for labs and studio classes as of Sunday, March 15. 

Faculty will determine the best mode to continue teaching and learning outside of the classroom. 

USJ residential halls, dining services, offices, academic services, Pope Pius XII Library, computer labs, student lounges, and all campus facilities will remain open. 

Yale University

The school will be moving to online classes for the rest of the spring semester, officials announced.

This comes after a member of the Yale community tested positive for coronavirus. 

Ivy league presidents have canceled the upcoming ivy league men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The league’s regular-season champions, Princeton women and Yale men are the automatic qualifiers to the NCAA tournaments

Full announcement here.

rick be
rick be

This is insane,the Hartford Schools are closed but will be open for breakfast and lunch.Will they bus them in?Make them eat outside?

Report Add Reply
rick be
rick be

I'm shocked but gratified that UConn is exhibiting sanity.

Report Add Reply
JonasG
JonasG

Elementary schools should have to make up the days. Once they announced schools don't have to make up the days they all closed like wild fire.

Report Add Reply
rick be
rick be

If Lament didn't promise that the Teacher's Union would tear him apart.

Report Add Reply

