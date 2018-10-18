STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WFSB) - A rock guitarist was found dead in a pond near his home in Stafford Springs, TMZ reported.
According to the band All That Remains, Oli Herbert, passed away on Tuesday.
The band posted a statement to its Instagram account on Wednesday.
We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away. Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely. No further details are available at this time. The band and family request that you please respect their privacy and remember Oli by celebrating the great music he made.
TMZ said police responded to Herbert's home after he was reported missing.
Investigators said there did not appear to be any foul play involved.
An autopsy is underway by the medical examiner's office.
No other details were released.
