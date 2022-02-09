NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A display of sportsmanship during a high school wrestling meet is getting a lot of attention.
Following Newtown High School's win over Masuk in a dual meet on Feb. 2, Newtown's Marc Maurath went back out onto the mat for a special match against James Dutkowski.
Maurath helped Dutkowski, who has special needs, achieve a special moment at the end of the night: A pin.
"I’ve seen these kinds of moments play out on social media before, but never in person," said Todd Piccuilo, who shared the video he posted to Facebook with Channel 3. "Everyone in the gym tonight is better for being there to see this. Great job by both coaches, the referee, and especially Marc. And of course James, who absolutely crushed it!"
The video garnered more than 5,600 views since it was posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.