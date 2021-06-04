STORRS, CT (WFSB) - All students will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to the University of Connecticut campus in the fall.
The Board of Trustees voted on the decision on Friday afternoon during a meeting.
Exemptions will be available; however, students will have to apply for them. The university said it would review the applications and grant exemptions on a case-by-case basis.
The board also said that for international students, any vaccine approved by the World Health Organization would do. That includes AstraZeneca.
For those students unable to get a vaccine, they'll be available on campus.
The university's vaccine policy was the single item on the meeting's agenda.
Details are still being released.
UConn said it will update its COVID policies on its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.