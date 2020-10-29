WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – All Winchester schools will be closed after two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported.
On Thursday afternoon, the superintendent of schools said that only Batcheller School would be closed, and parents had to pick up their students.
It was announced that only that school would be closed, but later on Thursday, Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley provided an update saying that all school would be closed to conduct an extensive cleaning in all buildings.
The closure of all the schools was out of an abundance of cautions.
Winchester Public Schools will be closed on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday to all staff and students.
In-person learning and distance learning will return on Wednesday, November 4.
