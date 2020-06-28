PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A 29-year-old woman was charged after police say she was driving while under the influence.
According to Plainfield Police officials, officers received a report around 8:50 Saturday night of a silver Kia Sportage that nearly crashed several times on the southbound side of I-395.
Callers also reported that the vehicle had its headlights turned off.
The vehicle reportedly hopped onto Exit 89 South, where it stopped briefly in the middle of the roadway before heading onto East Main Street.
Police say they were told that the Sportage had come to a stop at the Dollar General.
Arriving officers found that the vehicle was parked across several parking spots and that the lone occupant, later identified as 29-year-old Amy Peterson, exhibited signs suggesting that she may be under the influence.
Peterson was then placed under arrest shortly after completing a field sobriety test and charged with one count of operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
She was held at the Plainfield Police Department on $2,500 bond or surety bond and is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Danielson Superior Court.
Officials say that Peterson had been arrested by CT State Police in Groton this past Friday on an OUI charge and for also traveling the wrong way on a limited access highway.
