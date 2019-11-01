ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A Rocky Hill High School football game has been canceled for Friday night after a report of alleged inappropriate conduct.
Rocky Hill was supposed to take on Plainville High School at home starting at 7 p.m.
The Rocky Hill school administration received a report of inappropriate conduct, alleged to have occurred after Thursday's football practice, according to Mario Almeida, Rocky Hill's high school principal.
The inappropriate conduct involved a number of student-athletes on the football team.
The Friday night game was canceled as a result of the inappropriate conduct and it will not be rescheduled, according to officials.
Saturday's junior varsity game has also been canceled.
The school administration is continuing to investigate this matter and said they will take additional action as appropriate.
