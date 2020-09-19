HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting on Saturday.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says that an adult male was taken via private vehicle to St. Francis Hospital after being shot in the area of 3395 Main Street.
The alleged suspect, who has not yet been identified, turned themselves in at police headquarters this afternoon.
