WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- This year's spring has been the perfect recipe for an agitating allergy season.
Recently, the sun has been out, and temperatures have been rising, so many people are heading outdoors.
However, enjoying the spring weather comes with a price if your allergies are flaring up.
Waterbury Hospital won't start its pollen counts until May 3.
But Dr. Christopher Raldolph, who's been doing the hospital's count for decades, said there's enough evidence to know there's a lot more pollen in the air.
That's because of the relatively mild weather that’s been in the state recently.
Also, the rain has been balancing it out as well.
"What the warming has done, is produce dramatic increase in the amount of pollen, because pollen loves two things; it loves sunlight and moisture,” said Raldolph, an allergist at Waterbury Hospital.
He added that this year, people may be feeling worse because they don’t have any significant lockdown orders in place.
Over the past few years, he said allergy season has been starting earlier, pointing the finger at climate change.
"Because of global warming, climate change, we now start the tree season in March. We used to start in April, and we end in November. We used to end in October,” he explained.
If your allergies start acting up and you’re concerned it could be COVID-19 symptoms, the biggest difference between the two is there won’t be a fever with allergies.
For those who are still concerned, the best practice would be to get a COVID-19 test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.