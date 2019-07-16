EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A report of an alligator has prompted a warning from East Lyme Public Safety.
Safety officials said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating the report in Powers Lake in East Lyme.
They posted the warning to social media on Tuesday morning.
"The alligator is reported to be 1 foot in length," they said. "If you see this reptile or have any information to share regarding this sighting, please call CT DEEP."
DEEP's number is 860-424-3333.
(1) comment
A foot long? This alligator would only be a real danger to large insects and small rodents and small fish.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.