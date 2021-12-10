EAST GRANBY (WFSB) – We’re back in East Granby as Almost famous Brewing is almost ready for customers.
Courtney Zieller met with owner Chip Glanovsky to talk about the changes going on at the brewery and where the company stands in terms of opening.
A new sign is out front and inside, party rooms are ready for customers.
Glanovsky said they company is still waiting on a few key pieces before they can start selling beer to customers.
“We are absolutely ready to go,” he said. “A few more things left; little details and the big thing – the liquor permit – remain.”
Glanovsky said the brewing company has hired a full staff of about 13 people including some full-time employees.
The brewery, when open will have a full 8-10 tap draftlne including a couple of sours Glanovsky and Zieller enjoyed.
“We poured a Pete’s Sour and a raspberry sour,” Glanovsky said. “We’re going to rotate different flavors through. We have peach, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, mango and pineapple.”
Glanovsky said the sour beers are necessarily sour, but more tart with added fruit flavor in them.
“Your cheeks don’t get sucked into the back of your throat,” he said. “They are very palatable beers with a little tartness to them.”
Glanovsky said the only thing holding them up from opening is the liquor permit. The plan right now is to open and allow customers to purchase merchandise and gift cards.
“We’ll sell anything we have available,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll hear back on the permit and that will include beer as well.”
Cheers!
