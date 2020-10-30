(WFSB) -- While some may still be heading out to trick-or-treat on Halloween, others may be looking for alternative options for their children.
There are several socially distant events happening on Oct. 31 across the state.
Hartford
The Hartford Police Activities League (PAL) will host a trunk-or-treat drive-thru event on Oct. 31 at 50 Williams Street, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Pets on Pratt Street: A trick-or-treat Halloween pet costume contest to benefit the Enfield Dog Park (Donation request is $5 per dog). Registration begins at 11 a.m. at Naturally Dogs and Cats, 51 Asylum St. The pet parade will be held on Pratt Street at 2 p.m. Social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions will be implemented to ensure a safe event takes place. Proper face coverings must be worn during the event for human participants.
New Britain
Hallowheels Trick or Treat Drive-Thru Event: Held Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Britain Stadium, 230 John Karbonic Way. Attendees must register for the event online by clicking here.
Costume Day, sponsored by the New Britain Museum of American Art: Taking place Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 56 Lexington St. Admission is free for all from 10 a.m. to noon, and New Britain residents are free all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register online and check in at your reserved time. For more info, click here.
New Haven
Drive-thru trunk-or-treat event is being held Saturday at Edgewood Park starting at 4 p.m.
Niantic
Brainard Lodge #102 of Masons is hosting a food drive to benefit the East Lyme Food Pantry. Also, children in costume will receive a treat during this drive-thru event. It’s being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 32 Society Road in Niantic.
Southington
The Summit at Plantsville Health Care and Rehabilitation is hosting a Halloween car parade and socially distant trick-or-treat event. Children can safely come out of their car, if they choose, to show residents their costumes and receive candy. Families are encouraged to decorate their car. The event is taking place at 261 Summit St., Plantsville, starting at 2 p.m.
West Hartford
Halloween Drive-Through Trick-or-Treating event being held Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon, at Sedgwick Middle School, 128 Sedgwick Rd. Cars should enter via Wardwell Road and follow the driveway around the school and exit out onto Sedgwick Road. Midway, cars will stop at the candy distribution center and candy bags will be placed in vehicles. Volunteers will be wearing personal protective gear.
Looking to add your trick-or-treat alternative event to our list? Send the info to WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com.
