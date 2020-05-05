HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There was an increase in hospitalizations in the state for the first time in 12 days.
Having 14 days of steady declines was a criterion for the state to begin its reopening phases.
Right now, there is no impact on the May 20 reopening date, but seeing the uptick in hospitalizations was a surprise.
The state says it’s looking at a rolling average for hospitalizations, so by the time May 20 comes, we could still hit the goal of reopening.
“The concept is a rolling average, so we know as hospitalization continue to decline, they will flatten out. They are not going to go to zero and so the concept was 14 days of continuous decline, but looking at a rolling average, so today is just one data point, but we are going to be waiting it very carefully in the coming days,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
As of now, there remains no change to the partial reopening.
Governor Ned Lamont did acknowledge there is not a lot of margin for error and he will be cautious as each decision is made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.