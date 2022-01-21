(WFSB) – Renee DiNino shares one of her amazing K-9 stories.
It’s time to test the scent of the bloodhounds of the Connecticut State Police.
Known affectionately as a nose with a dog attached, the bloodhound has an incredible demeanor and ability to learn how to track and find.
The bloodhound is an ancient breed documented as early as the third century A.D.
There are traces as far back as the ancient Mediterranean and even proof bloodhounds appeared in Europe long before the crusades.
State troopers Matthew and Mangham with their K9’s Izzy and Boone are showing part of a training exercise that all Connecticut State Police dogs must do to keep their skills sharp.
With bloodhounds and hound mixes, it’s all about the tracking.
Renee dropped her glove and quickly got lost in the brush. The search is on!
Trooper and instructor Cloukey of the Connecticut State Police K9 Unit shares how the teams started their search.
“Trooper Mangham is preparing his gear prior to starting his track in attempt to locate Renee. His dog is a food reward dog, so as you can see, he was grabbing his dog’s reward, which will be food as well as his leash, dog’s harness. All of our bloodhounds when they’re tracking are in a tracking harness that will go around their chest,” Cloukey said. “As you can see now Trooper Mangham leading Boone up to the start of the track, this is a known start because Renee was kind enough to have left us a scent article which appears to be one of her wool gloves that she was wearing.”
Cloukey shared more.
“Trooper Mangham is waiting for Boone to come to the sit position, and the sit position is the alert, the primary alert that the person is the individual they started tracking. And you’ll see Boone had come to a sit and is now being rewarded with his food reward.”
Trooper Aaron Matthew introduced himself:
“Hi guys I’m trooper Matthew state police out of Litchfield, this is my partner Izzy, she’ll be 4 this June. My self and about 6 other hounds cover the state as well as some others from local departments. She enjoys her home life when she’s not busy working, usually we’re called in for missing persons as well as criminal tracks especially anything to do with age.”
Trooper Bob Mangham also introduced himself:
“Hi I’m trooper Bob Mangham out of Troop H in Hartford, this is my bloodhound partner Boone. We’ve been together since he was a puppy and he’ll be 4 in April. His primary goal is tracking people, mostly missing people, what we’re called out for the most.”
Bloodhound dogs are invaluable assets when searching for people who may have Alzheimer’s, dementia or memory loss.
Cloukey is extremely proud of the entire K9 unit for Connecticut State Police. He explained how important training is to the bloodhound teams.
“Yeah, so the dog’s nose is no different than any other muscle you have that needs to be exercised in order to maintain, um if you leave that nose without exercise and conditioning it deteriorates just like any muscle in your body,” Cloukey said.
All of the bloodhounds and hounds in the state police K9 program have been donated and there is a state police K9 fund you can donate to.
People can mail a check to:
CSP K9 Foundation, Inc.
PO Box 3102
Meriden, CT 06450
Checks should be made payable to “CSP K9 Foundation”
Send an email to info@CSPK9Foundation.com for more information.
