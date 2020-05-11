NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Unemployment skyrocketed to 14.7 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to numbers released late last week.
In Connecticut, more than 400,000 people filed for unemployment since mid-March, the Department of Labor confirmed.
Despite such a grim economic outlook, Amazon is one of the few companies still hiring.
"Since it started around March 16, Amazon has hired around 2,000 associates in the State of Connecticut to help meet the surge in demand we've seen during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Adrian Melendez, general manager, Amazon North Haven. "And we expect to hire 1,000 more folks as well."
Those additional hires will join more than 4,000 full-time employees across the state. The job opportunities are for those at all levels of experience.
"We have everything from front line associate opportunities at our facilities in Windsor, North Haven and all across the state in our delivery company, but we also have leadership roles for managers, health and safety roles, IT, support and engineering," Melendez said.
Melendez also said the company has been seeing people, like teachers or those in the service industry, who will eventually go back to their full-time jobs.
He said the demand to fill positions has been driven by customer needs.
"There's people all around the world who need a way to stay safe and get essential items they need," he said. "You can have a part keeping somebody safe, keeping somebody home that may be at a higher risk when they go out."
Melendez said Amazon adapted quickly because they already have a playbook to ramp up work for events such as Prime Day or the holidays.
Safety is a concern.
He said employees are wearing face masks and gloves while delivery crews have extra sanitizing supplies.
"It's been very interesting," Melendez said. "Personally, I'm a father of four so everything that I do and everything that I think about for my teams in my building, safety comes first in everything we do."
Amazon said it is also offering online training, so people can get right to work on day one in the facility.
More information can be found on Amazon's website here.
