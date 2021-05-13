WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Amazon has contributed towards a reward to help find the person responsible for hanging a noose at the Windsor Amazon facility.

On May 4, ropes tied into nooses were found at the Windsor jobsite. A few days later, five more similar ropes were also found at the facility.

On Thursday, Amazon announced they are contributing $25,000 to the reward, which will double the amount already contributed from the developers.

Last week, members of the Town of Windsor and the NAACP gathered to call on Amazon to join the conversation, saying they wanted the company to do more to make sure their workers are safe.

NAACP, Windsor officials call on Amazon to step up in noose investigation The NAACP and Windsor town officials are releasing new information on the investigation at an Amazon fulfillment center.

Amazon released an updated statement on Thursday saying, “Amazon remains deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred in Windsor a couple of weeks ago. Hate, racism and discrimination have no place in our society and are not tolerated in any development associated with Amazon— whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational. We are committed to working with the Town and Windsor Police Department, as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe. We are contributing towards the reward to find and bring to justice those responsible.”

Official say evidence is at the state crime lab at that the FBI is aware of the investigation, but they are not joining the investigation at this time.