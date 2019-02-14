NEW YORK CITY (WFSB) -- On Thursday, Amazon dropped New York City as one of its new headquarter locations.
The company had chosen NYC as a location, but it was revealed last week that the deal was in trouble.
According to the Associated Press, Amazon cancelled it's plans for New York City and won’t be searching for another location.
The AP says the online retailer has faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the tax incentives Amazon was promised.
Amazon said Thursday it does not plan to look for another location, and will continue to build out offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.
Last week, CT Gov. Ned Lamont said he was reopening talks with Amazon in the hopes for them considering the state as a headquarters location.
In Jan. 2018, CT fell off the list of places for a second Amazon headquarter.
Hartford and Stamford were eyed as two potential locations.
