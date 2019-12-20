NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Local Amazon workers have been busy getting Christmas orders ready for customers.
But on Friday, they took a break to deliver one big gift to one of its neighbors.
The Columbus House is a refuge for North Haven’s homeless.
They have a winter list, if granted, it allows them to serve the roughly 175 locals who lean on them during the coldest months.
“Anybody who is out there and they’re warm and cozy in their home, remember there are people who are not,” said Cynthia Fox, Columbus House.
Meanwhile, just this summer, Amazon, one of the world’s biggest companies, put roots down in North Haven. Their fulfillment center employs 1,800 people who pack and ship out orders.
“The majority of our associates reside in North Haven and we wanted to do something in this particular space where our associates live,” said Richard Dyce from Amazon.
On Friday, the new kid on the block introduced themselves in a big way.
“Have gone through the tour, it’s clear to see all the great work that’s being done here,” Dyce said.
At the end of the Columbus House tour, they decided to fulfill its entire list in one swoop.
“I don’t remember anyone ever taking our entire wish list and giving it to us,” Fox said.
With pockets as deep as Amazon’s it can happen and as both settle into North Haven, the hope is that Friday’s warm gesture will be felt for months and maybe even years to come.
“I thought it was just fabulous. It’s so exciting to be able to have those contributions and to be able to give those items to the clients who really need them,” Fox said.
