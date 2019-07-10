NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Online retail giant, Amazon continues to hire for its new fulfillment center in North Haven.
On Wednesday, dozens of job seekers took part in a job fair at the main branch of the New Haven free public library.
Amazon needs 1,800 workers for its warehouse.
In addition to applying, the city is also hoping to help streamline the commute to North Haven for those living in New Haven, including working with the Department of Transportation and CTtransit to provide special bus service for the plant.
For Gerald Dubose and his son Gerald, the job fair and the possibility of a new job brought plenty of excitement.
“I’m pretty excited because this is a new beginning for me and it will be the first time I’ve worked in a long time, so it feels good to just make my own money and get further,” Gerald Dubose said.
Amazon, along with the Workforce Alliance will hold a hiring event at the New Haven City Hall on Tuesday, July 30.
For a list of job fairs and hiring events, click here.
