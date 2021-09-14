(WFSB) – Anyone looking for a job can consider Amazon.
The company is looking to fill 125,000 jobs in transportation and fulfillment in cities and states across America, including in Connecticut.
The jobs will be full-time and part-time, with benefits. They are also permanent, not just seasonal.
Amazon said the pandemic fueled its growth, and now it needs workers and is willing to pay to get them, including a signing-bonus.
“It is $18 an hour up to $22.50 in certain areas and specifically in CT, you're talking a $1,000 sign-on bonus on top of great pay and benefits. We will be bringing over 2,500 jobs to the state of CT,” said Dave Bozeman, vice president of Operations at Amazon.
To apply, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.