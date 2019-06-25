NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Amazon is looking to fill hundreds of jobs as it gets ready to expand in Connecticut.
That’s why the web-based retail giant is holding a number of info sessions around the state, before opening up its new North Haven fulfillment center.
While the online application doesn’t open up until next week, plenty of people are already showing interest, hoping to get a job.
One of the info sessions was held on Tuesday at Hamden’s Keefe Center, where staffers answered questions about the hiring and application process, along with helping set up Amazon profiles.
That way job seekers can log on next week and apply when the North Haven application goes live.
“Really hoping I get it for a career,” said Daniel Laureano, of East Haven.
He and Christine Laureano were at the session on Tuesday, and said they love the fact that Amazon is expanding in CT.
They added that they like the company and buy enough items off of Amazon, so why not try and get a job working there.
“I use it all the time, especially during the holiday season,” Christine Laureano said.
Trome Telford said he hopes to be one of the 1,500 associates Amazon hires for its North Haven location.
“Actually, I heard about it quite a few weeks ago, I shared the ad on Facebook and it’s kind of something I want to do, came down here today to try to pursue it,” Telford said.
Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont and others checked out Amazon’s new 855,000 square foot fulfillment center.
The warehouse work is full time, with four 10-hour shifts a week, either starting in the morning or at night, sorting, packing and shipping items.
The entry level jobs start at $15 an hour, and while Amazon says the goal is to start fulfilling orders out of its North Haven location by the end of July, the plan is to be fully operational by Thanksgiving, just in time for the busy holiday season.
There are other upcoming info sessions happening across the state.
For a list of job openings, click here.
Amazon info sessions:
- 6/28 9-5pm New Britain Senior Center - 55 Pearl St
- 7/1 9-5pm Keefe Community Center, 11 Pine St, Hamden
- 7/3 11-1pm Goodwill Career Center 311 New Park Avenue Hartford
Workforce Alliance hiring events:
July 9, 2019 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, North Haven High School, 221 Elm St.
Attend this hiring event after completing the Amazon online application for jobs at its North Haven, CT Fulfillment Center, or attend as a walk-in between 9:30 am - 2:30 pm. Application help available at American Job Centers in New Haven, Meriden and Middletown on July 8, 10 am - 4 pm. Amazon anticipates posting the North Haven jobs by July 8 here. Be notified directly when the job application process opens by texting CTNOW to 77088.
July 17, 2019 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Wallingford Public Library, 200 N Main St.
Attend this hiring event after completing the Amazon online application for jobs at its North Haven, CT Fulfillment Center, or attend as a walk-in between 9:30 am - 2:30 pm. Application help available at American Job Centers in New Haven, Meriden and Middletown on July 8, 10 am - 4 pm. Amazon anticipates posting the North Haven jobs by July 8 here. Be notified directly when the job application process opens by texting CTNOW to 77088.
July 24, 2019 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, American Job Center, 87 W Main St, Meriden, CT.
Attend this hiring event after completing the Amazon online application for jobs at its North Haven, CT Fulfillment Center, or attend as a walk-in between 9:30 am - 2:30 pm. Application help available at American Job Centers in New Haven, Meriden and Middletown on July 8, 10 am - 4 pm. Amazon anticipates posting the North Haven jobs by July 8 here. Be notified directly when the job application process opens by texting CTNOW to 77088.
July 30, 2019 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, New Haven City Hall, 165 Church St, New Haven, CT
Attend this hiring event after completing the Amazon online application for jobs at its North Haven, CT Fulfillment Center, or attend as a walk-in between 9:30 am - 2:30 pm. Application help available at American Job Centers in New Haven, Meriden and Middletown on July 8, 10 am - 4 pm. Amazon anticipates posting the North Haven jobs by July 8 here. Be notified directly when the job application process opens by texting CTNOW to 77088.
August 1, 2019 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Coginchaug Regional High School, 135 Pickett Ln, Durham, CT
Attend this hiring event after completing the Amazon online application for jobs at its North Haven, CT Fulfillment Center, or attend as a walk-in between 9:30 am - 2:30 pm. Application help available at American Job Centers in New Haven, Meriden and Middletown on July 8, 10 am - 4 pm. Amazon anticipates posting the North Haven jobs by July 8 here. Be notified directly when the job application process opens by texting CTNOW to 77088.
