BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Amazon’s 'Digital Day' takes place today and the company will have thousands of deals in an end of the year promotion.
Shoppers will have access to digital content discounts including movies, TV shows, mobile games, apps, and e-books.
As online shopping has become more prevalent, retail spending this year between November 1 and Christmas Eve increased 5 percent in comparison to the same time period one year ago.
Shoppers spent more than $850 billion dollars during this year’s holidays, and online sales are up 19 percent versus last year.
To find these deals, go to Amazon's home page and click ‘Digital Week deals’.
The promotion will end tonight at 11:59 p.m.
