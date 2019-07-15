(WFSB) - Shoppers say they are ready for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon’s big sales event, Prime Day, kicked off at midnight and thousands of shoppers are expected to cash in on the deals.
Amazon Prime Day, like the Black Friday of July, slashed prices on millions of items for its biggest event of the year.
"Customers can find great deals on door buster items, Amazon devices, but we've seen many customers actually go very deep into our catalog and complete their back-to-school shopping in a single swoop as well,” said Amazon Prime Vice President, Cem Sibay.
Channel 3 chatted with shoppers who said they are ready to save.
"I was actually just saying to my husband that I saw it on the news, and we gotta go on,” said Rocky Hill resident, Diane Cleary. “It looks like there are some good deals.”
After suffering some glitches last year, the sales event are expanded to a full 48 hours.
"I was up early for work, so I didn't get to browse,” said Rocky Hill resident, Breno Pena. “Now I'm going to check it out most definitely."
Today, however, social media users reported problems, but also incredibly deep discounts, like an Echo Dot for less than $13.
Although the deals are best for Amazon Prime members, there is a workaround.
"If you're not a prime member you can get that free 30-day trial, then cancel it,” said Senior Managing Editor at CNET, Dan Ackerman.
But, Amazon is not alone in the fight to attract customers, WalMart, Target, eBay, and Best Buy are holding their own sales events.
“We're in a hyper competitive environment, retail has always been that way. The month of July is no different,” said Sibay.
Amazon said it’s holding onto lead with product offers backed by celebrities including, Mark Wahlberg, Kobe Bryant, and Lady Gaga.
"For Prime Day, they kind of have to find a new angle every year to get you excited and get that hype built up,” said Ackerman.
Shoppers are encouraged to check back after Prime Day is over, as some sales are expected to last past Prime Day.
