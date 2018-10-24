(WFSB) - You think Amazon Prime can’t get any more convenient, and it does.
Starting today, shoppers in Connecticut can get same day delivery.
Two-day delivery with Amazon Prime already felt pretty fast.
“I use it for like cell phone cases, accessories, cheap stuff and I use it all the time,” said Lily Shakun.
Now, from toys to electronics to a Halloween costume, over a million items are ready to ship to your door stop even faster.
With Amazon Prime’s same day delivery option, you can actually order an item online by noon and get that item by 9 p.m. that same day.
“I like that idea, I think instead of going to the store more people would use it. It’s cheaper, better way to save gas,” said Shakun.
Same day delivery is seven days a week and at no extra charge for orders that are more than 3$5.
“It’ll probably be something that my son says, ‘oh I need this for school tomorrow, can you get it today’ because they always wait until the last minute to let you know they need something,” said Melissa Larsen.
If you shop Whole Foods, Prime members can get groceries delivered in as little as an hour.
This is for homes in and around Hartford, which include Granby, Marlborough, Meriden and Terryville.
“It’s pretty amazing that they’re able to you know pull it from the shelf and get it to you house in the same day,” said Larsen.
If you’d like to see if your city or town can get same-day Prime deliveries, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.