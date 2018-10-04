BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Amazon is holding a hiring event in Bristol on Thursday afternoon.
Officials said they are aiming to expand their "talent community" by offering job seekers an opportunity to be part of the company's hiring network.
At the event, people can sign up for first-hand knowledge of when positions become available in Connecticut.
Amazon said it currently has positions open at its Wallingford sort center.
It said its Bristol facility is staffed; however, additional employment opportunities are expected in the future.
The hiring event is happening at Bristol City Hall on North Main Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Job seekers can find it in the Council Chambers on the first floor.
Parking is available at the Centre Square lot across the street from City Hall.
Amazon recently announced that it is raising its minimum wage to $15 for all of its U.S. employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.