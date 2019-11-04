STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – The mayor of Stratford announced a new Amazon location will be opening in the town in 2020.
Mayor Laura Hoydick said Amazon is set to open a Stratford location starting January 1, 2020.
The company has signed a 7-year lease at 500 and 600 Long Beach Boulevard.
“We are pleased to be welcoming Amazon to Stratford,” Hoydick said. “Stratford is an ideal location for this new distribution center for Amazon. We have great transportation access as well as a terrific skilled labor force ready to take on the jobs Amazon is looking to fill as they get closer to their opening.”
The facility will be used for the distribution of e-commerce products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.