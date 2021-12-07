(Gray News) - An Amazon Web Services outage Tuesday shut down multiple apps, sites and other internet services.
The cloud computing service has millions of customers, according to its site.
The website DownDetector.com, which tracks reports of outages, showed a spike around the same time for Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald's and Instacart apps, Disney+ and many others.
The outage also affected the content management system used by Gray Television to update its stations' websites.
AWS reported on its service health dashboard around 11:30 a.m. ET that it had identified the root cause and was working toward a recovery of service. It said it was experiencing API and console issues in the "US-EAST-1 Region."
