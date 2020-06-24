Amber Alert

The New York Police Department said it is looking for 15-year-old Ahsan Ali. Ahsan was last seen with 28-year-old Mohsin Ali.

NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - An Amber Alert was issued for a teen abduction that happened in Queens, NY.

The Amber Alert has been posted on electronic billboards in Connecticut.

Ahsan is described standing 5'6" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 120 pounds.

He was wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Mohsin Ali is described as standing 5'9" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 150 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. He has tattoos on both arms and his chest. He also has multiple recent cuts on his arms.

Mohsin Ali was driving a white 2009 Toyota Sienna with NY registration JJX5315.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-697-2623 or 911.

