NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - An Amber Alert was issued for a teen abduction that happened in Queens, NY.
The New York Police Department said it is looking for 15-year-old Ahsan Ali.
Ahsan was last seen with 28-year-old Mohsin Ali.
The Amber Alert has been posted on electronic billboards in Connecticut.
Ahsan is described standing 5'6" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 120 pounds.
He was wearing jeans and a t-shirt.
Mohsin Ali is described as standing 5'9" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 150 pounds.
Police said he was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. He has tattoos on both arms and his chest. He also has multiple recent cuts on his arms.
Mohsin Ali was driving a white 2009 Toyota Sienna with NY registration JJX5315.
****AMBER ALERT - PLEASE RETWEET****The New York Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near 46th Avenue, in Queens, New York at about 4:36 AM on 6/24/2020. pic.twitter.com/LoFB2IpmsR— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 24, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-697-2623 or 911.
