ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Two weeks after 1-year-old girl from Ansonia was last seen, those in town continue to hold out hope for a happy ending.
As police continue to search, the Amber Alert for Vanessa Morales remains in effect.
In downtown Ansonia, a number of businesses have flyers up in their windows.
For the past two weeks, it’s been the talk of the town, but they’re just praying for the little girl’s safe return.
“Every customer that comes in talks about it, and everybody is just hoping,” said Edison Ramos, of Pooch Pizzaz Grooming.
It’s a hope that stretches down Main Street to Massimino’s Pizzeria.
“It was a shock to everybody for this to happen,” said Massimo Andretta, of Massimino’s Pizzeria.
Vanessa Morales was last seen the day after Thanksgiving.
Last Monday night, police found her mother, Christine Holloway, beaten to death inside their Myrtle Avenue home. Vanessa was nowhere to be found.
That eventually triggered an Amber Alert, and since then, investigators have been following up with interviews and chasing leads.
Police have been searching a number of clothing donation bins in other towns and brought out K9 teams to track potential tips.
Family, friends, and even complete strangers passed out flyers, a number of which are now in the windows off a number of downtown businesses.
While police continue to focus on finding who killed Holloway and took her baby girl, her boyfriend and Vanessa’s father Jose Morales is currently locked up on an unrelated weapons charge.
When police searched his New Haven home as part of their investigation, they allegedly found two stun guns, which he’s not allowed to have as a convicted felon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.
