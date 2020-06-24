NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - An Amber Alert that was issued for a teen abduction that happened in Queens, NY has been canceled.
The New York Police Department said Wednesday morning it was looking for 15-year-old Ahsan Ali.
New York State Police canceled the Amber Alert on Wednesday afternoon, a little after 3 p.m.
UPDATE: This is an AMBER Alert Cancellation. The New York Police Department is cancelling the AMBER Alert that was activated at 8:04 AM on 6/24/2020 regarding Ahsan Ali. The child has been recovered safely.— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 24, 2020
Ahsan was found safely, but it is unclear where.
He had last been seen with 28-year-old Mohsin Ali.
The Amber Alert was posted on electronic billboards in Connecticut on Wednesday.
Mohsin Ali was driving a white 2009 Toyota Sienna with NY registration JJX5315.
