The New York Police Department said it is looking for 15-year-old Ahsan Ali. Ahsan was last seen with 28-year-old Mohsin Ali.

NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - An Amber Alert that was issued for a teen abduction that happened in Queens, NY has been canceled.

The New York Police Department said Wednesday morning it was looking for 15-year-old Ahsan Ali.

New York State Police canceled the Amber Alert on Wednesday afternoon, a little after 3 p.m.

Ahsan was found safely, but it is unclear where.

He had last been seen with 28-year-old Mohsin Ali.

The Amber Alert was posted on electronic billboards in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Mohsin Ali was driving a white 2009 Toyota Sienna with NY registration JJX5315.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.