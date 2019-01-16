BRONX, NY (WFSB) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl with autism who was abducted in the Bronx.
The New York City Police Department said Seniya Benitez is non-verbale and was abducted by her father Christian Benitez.
Seniya is described as a Hispanic female with straight black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing pajamas, a blue jacket and no shoes.
Christian, 21, is described as a Hispanic male with short black hair and brown eyes.
He is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black sneakers, and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Christian was last seen traveling on the 6 Train at Castle Hill Avenue. The direction he was heading is unknown.
The New York Police Department said Seniya was taken under circumstances that led police to believe she is in imminent danger.
Anyone who knows Seniya or Christian’s whereabouts is asked to call police.
